The Queen has been a patron of the Medical Detection Dogs charity since 2014.

By Ella Bennett

The Queen has said Clarence House is “becoming a second home” for cancer-detecting dogs after she met with some of the trained canines.

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Camilla walked down the stairs to pat the heads of golden Labrador Jodie and fox red Labrador Floren in the royal residence’s hallway on Tuesday morning. Floren, 11, has been trained to detect prostate cancer, while Jodie, nine, can pick up the disease in the bowel. The Queen, patron of the Medical Detection Dogs charity since 2014, smiled as Jodie showed off her skills by spotting the disease among four urine samples. Camilla was also shown an “electronic nose” developed to replicate the animals’ diagnostic abilities, though she said “nature will always lead the way” and “we’re always going to need the dogs”. Read more: Rod Stewart congratulates King for putting 'that little ratbag in his place' during US state visit Read more: Prince William urges more people to talk about suicide as he opens mental health centre

Queen Camilla, Patron of Medical Detection Dogs (MDD) with Prostate Cancer Medical Detection Dog Floren. Picture: Alamy

Queen Camilla, Patron of Medical Detection Dogs (MDD) speaks to James Middleton. Picture: Alamy

After the demonstration and speeches, Camilla requested the canines be brought back to Clarence House soon and said: “I think it’s becoming a second home for the dogs. “We’ve had so many people here, and a lot of sceptical people who come and have gone away transformed.” Scepticism on this medical use of canines still exists, and Camilla added: “We’ll just have to bring more people back here… and more dogs.” The Queen also met black Labrador Wolfie, six, who is trained to alert owner Lucy Burls before a spike in symptoms of her Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS).

Queen Camilla, Patron of Medical Detection Dogs (MDD), meets Lucy and her detection dog Wolfie. Picture: Alamy

Ms Burls, 39, said Wolfie will usually alert her by making eye contact, but if her condition worsens, he will rest his head on her lap. She said Camilla was surprised to learn Wolfie can travel with Ms Burls on planes and even speedboats for a holiday. He particularly enjoys double-decker buses, Ms Burls said. The electronic nose device was developed by the charity and Dr Andreas Mershin, from RealNose.AI. Dr Mershin put the technology in the Queen’s hands and blew into it to demonstrate its ability to pick up scent. Camilla joked that the dogs were far faster, only taking about four seconds. Whereas the machine, she was told, takes about 10 minutes to detect cancer.

Queen Camilla, Patron of Medical Detection Dogs (MDD), looks at technology from MDD´s new electronic nose. Picture: Alamy