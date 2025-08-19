Final batch of rare Queen Elizabeth II £1 coins enters circulation marking end of era in British coinage
The last batch of Queen Elizabeth II £1 coins is now entering circulation across the UK, the Royal Mint has announced.
Listen to this article
Over 23 million coins bearing the late monarch’s portrait are being released alongside 7.5 million new £1 coins featuring King Charles III.
The Royal Mint said the final Elizabeth II coins, dated 2022, are the rarest £1 coins currently in active circulation.
The dual release of nearly 31 million coins marks a historic moment in UK coinage, as the nation witnesses the transition from Britain’s longest-reigning monarch to her son on the £1 denomination.
The Queen’s £1 coins will be the final ones featuring Elizabeth II’s portrait to enter circulation.
Read more: Heavy metal: Iron Maiden celebrated on Royal Mint coins
Read more: Donald Trump slammed for 'crypto corruption' after hosting meme coin dinner at private golf club
Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “This release represents a pivotal moment in British coinage history.
“As we release more of the King Charles III £1 coins into circulation alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, we’re witnessing the physical representation of our monarchy’s transition.
“This dual release creates an exceptional opportunity for both seasoned numismatists and those new to coin collecting.”
The Royal Mint is encouraging the public to check its change over the coming weeks, as the new coins begin to appear in pockets and tills across the nation.
The King’s £1 coins feature an intricate bee design on the reverse and are part of the Definitive collection, inspired by the flora and fauna of the British Isles.
Some 2.975 million £1s with the King’s effigy were released in August last year.
In total, there are around 24.7 billion coins in circulation across the UK, with the King’s coins representing only around 0.004% of those, making his new coins highly desirable to collectors.
All UK coins bearing the Queen’s portrait will remain legal tender and in active circulation to allow a smooth transition and minimise the environmental impact and cost.
Last month, the first ever official UK coin to honour the Princess Royal was unveiled in celebration of Anne's 75th birthday and her 'remarkable lifetime of service'.
The Royal Mint's commemorative £5 piece, dubbed its "Anne-iversary coin", was personally approved by the princess.
It features a portrait of the King's sister wearing the Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara with her hair swept up in her signature bouffant style.
The design is framed with the inscription "The Princess Royal - Celebrating 75 Years - Duty and Devotion" in tribute to Anne's steadfast royal duty over the decades.
Thomas T Docherty, who designed the coin, said it reflected the princess's 'strength of character' and 'understated elegance'.
Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is known for her no fuss approach.
She has survived a kidnapping attempt, competed in the Olympics and spent decades supporting her mother before becoming a vital part of the King's slimmed-down working monarchy.
The princess carried out nearly 400 official engagements in 2024 - the most of any member of the royal family - despite it being the year she was rushed to intensive care, spending five nights in hospital after she was believed to have been struck by a horse.