The final batch of £1 coins featuring the late Queen are being entered into circulation. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

The last batch of Queen Elizabeth II £1 coins is now entering circulation across the UK, the Royal Mint has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Over 23 million coins bearing the late monarch’s portrait are being released alongside 7.5 million new £1 coins featuring King Charles III. The Royal Mint said the final Elizabeth II coins, dated 2022, are the rarest £1 coins currently in active circulation. The dual release of nearly 31 million coins marks a historic moment in UK coinage, as the nation witnesses the transition from Britain’s longest-reigning monarch to her son on the £1 denomination. The Queen’s £1 coins will be the final ones featuring Elizabeth II’s portrait to enter circulation. Read more: Heavy metal: Iron Maiden celebrated on Royal Mint coins Read more: Donald Trump slammed for 'crypto corruption' after hosting meme coin dinner at private golf club

7.5 million new £1 coins featuring King Charles III are being released. Picture: PA

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “This release represents a pivotal moment in British coinage history. “As we release more of the King Charles III £1 coins into circulation alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, we’re witnessing the physical representation of our monarchy’s transition. “This dual release creates an exceptional opportunity for both seasoned numismatists and those new to coin collecting.” The Royal Mint is encouraging the public to check its change over the coming weeks, as the new coins begin to appear in pockets and tills across the nation. The King’s £1 coins feature an intricate bee design on the reverse and are part of the Definitive collection, inspired by the flora and fauna of the British Isles. Some 2.975 million £1s with the King’s effigy were released in August last year. In total, there are around 24.7 billion coins in circulation across the UK, with the King’s coins representing only around 0.004% of those, making his new coins highly desirable to collectors. All UK coins bearing the Queen’s portrait will remain legal tender and in active circulation to allow a smooth transition and minimise the environmental impact and cost.