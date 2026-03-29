Queen Elizabeth II documentary to feature Helen Mirren and David Attenborough
The documentary will recount a century of change and transformation during the life of Britain's longest-reigning monarch
Actress Dame Helen Mirren, former US president Barack Obama and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough will feature in a new documentary about the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.
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The one-hour film, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century, will mark what would have been the late Queen's 100th birthday.
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, aged 96 and was the nation's longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.
From the Blitz to the 2012 London Olympics, the Queen lived through and witnessed many changes across the world, and for some became a symbol of stability.
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The documentary will be told through a blend of archive footage and new interviews, including contributions from Dame Helen, Mr Obama, Sir David, and actress Dame Sheila Hancock and Queen Camilla, who will offer a number of personal memories of her.
Catherine Catton, head of BBC factual entertainment and events, said: "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century explores the life of her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through the lens of a century of change and offers an important reflection on how modern Britain has been shaped."