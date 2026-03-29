Actress Dame Helen Mirren, former US president Barack Obama and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough will feature in a new documentary about the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

The one-hour film, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century, will mark what would have been the late Queen's 100th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, aged 96 and was the nation's longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

From the Blitz to the 2012 London Olympics, the Queen lived through and witnessed many changes across the world, and for some became a symbol of stability.

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