The Queen has made her first public appearance since the revelation she fought off a man who groped her on a train when she was a teenager.

Camilla toured the headquarters of the international disaster relief charity ShelterBox and learned about the latest equipment used by the organisation she supports as patron.

Since it was founded in 2000, more than three million people displaced by conflict, natural disasters or the climate crisis have been helped in around 100 countries by the charity based in Truro, Cornwall.

The Queen was all smiles when she arrived at the charity’s offices in Truro following the revelation at the weekend she did “what my mother taught me” and took off her shoe to fend off the man, as she travelled to London’s Paddington station in the early 1960s.

Camilla has kept the incident private, preferring to focus on survivors of domestic violence and sexual assaults she has supported for many years, but it has been featured in a new book with extracts published on Sunday.

Read more: Meghan shares rare glimpse of Archie and Lilibet as she films second series of panned Netflix show

Read more: Queen 'fought off sexual assault with her high heel', bombshell book claims