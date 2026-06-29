The Queen Elizabeth Digital Memorial was launched on what would have been the Queen’s 100th birthday in April.

By Ella Bennett

The Prince of Wales has shared cherished memories of his grandmother the late Queen, revealing how she inspired his “love of teatime”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

William recorded his personal recollections for the digital memorial in honour of Elizabeth II. Memories of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch by members of the public and those who knew her are now live and can be viewed at queenelizabeth.com. The prince, in his own contribution to the digital archive, recalls spending “many a quiet afternoon” with the Queen and the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle, where his grandmother was “completely at ease” surrounded by her family, dogs and horses. William described how the Queen would ride her horses in Windsor Great Park, even in her later years, showing a “side of Granny the world didn’t often see – off duty, relaxed and utterly at home”. Read more: How much tax do King Charles and Prince William pay? Read more: Harry reconsiders bringing family on UK trip over security row, derailing plans to take Archie and Lilibet to Diana’s grave

Prince William with his grandmother, late Queen Elizabeth II, in 2015. Picture: Getty

The prince, who recorded his video at Windsor, said: “Whilst I had the privilege to know the late Queen better than most, some of my fondest memories of my grandmother are from here in Windsor. “I remember many a quiet afternoon having tea with her and my grandfather at the castle, chatting, sharing stories, and seeing how completely at ease she was here, surrounded by family and her much-loved dogs and horses. “To this day, she’s given me a love of teatime that I never knew I needed. “Watching her ride her horses in the Great Park, even well into her later years, showed a side of Granny the world didn’t often see – off duty, relaxed and utterly at home. “These moments with my grandmother are ones I’ll always hold dear.”

Queen Elizabeth II seen horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle on June 2, 2006. Picture: Getty