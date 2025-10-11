Camilla opened the eighth Cliveden Literary Festival on Saturday and gave a speech in which she spoke about the author, known as “queen of the bonkbuster”

Britain's Queen Camilla speaks to guests at a reception in Cliveden House after opening the 8th Cliveden Literary Festival. Picture: JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Queen had an audience in hysterics as she quoted an “immortal line” from Dame Jilly Cooper and paid a public tribute to her “much-missed” friend.

Camilla opened the eighth Cliveden Literary Festival on Saturday and gave a speech in which she spoke about the author, known as “queen of the bonkbuster”, who has died at the age of 88. She said Dame Jilly had attended a party at Cliveden House a few years ago, adding that she hoped the author had “uttered her immortal line: ‘I’m going to get absolutely plastered tonight, darling. I love you so much, I want to see two of you’.” The quote was met with laughter from those watching, before the Queen added: “Dear Jilly, how we’d love to see just one of you here today.” Read more: Queen leads tributes after best-selling novelist Dame Jilly Cooper dies aged 88 after fall Read more: Prince William fights back tears as he discusses the devastating impact of suicide

Camilla was among the first to pay tribute to Dame Jilly following her death after a fall last Sunday, describing her as a “legend” and a “wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many”. The pair were long-standing friends, and the author based her fictional seducer and showjumping lothario Rupert Campbell-Black partly on the Queen’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. Camilla also joked during her speech that Cliveden was “the setting for a rather notable scandal that made even Dame Jilly’s plots look restrained”, as she referenced the country hotel’s integral role in the Profumo affair. “Perhaps we should draw a polite veil over that particular chapter,” she added, “and turn instead to the words of my husband’s great great great grandmother Queen Victoria, visiting her close friend, The Duchess of Sutherland. “In her journal of 3rd April 1858 she wrote of Cliveden ‘it is a perfection of a place’.”

Queen Camilla speaks to guests, including Indian-British novelist Salman Rushdie (2L) at a reception in Cliveden House. Picture: JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images