Queen Camilla visits the 97th Field Of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

By Rebecca Henrys

The Queen has commemorated the nation’s war dead during a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance.

Camilla paid tribute and recognised the sacrifices of those who fought and died for their country in her return to the annual event on Thursday, following her absence from last years' ceremony due to illness. The Queen was met by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle, before she laid a personal cross of remembrance in memory of armed service personnel who have lost their lives in service. Camilla placed the small wooden cross, adorned with a red poppy, into a larger cross made from the flowers, which was followed by the sound of the Last Post.

Queen Camilla visits the 97th Field Of Remembrance alongside President of the Poppy Factory, Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis CBE DL at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

The Queen and hundreds of veterans then fell silent as Big Ben struck 11am. After observing a two-minute silence, the Queen moved around to speak to attendees, volunteers, and saw around 40,000 tributes that have been laid out in 229 plots in the grounds of Westminster Abbey head of the ceremony Some of the crosses bore personal messages, including “Love mum and dad”. Camilla wore a navy blue dress inspired by the Royal Lancers’ uniform, and a bright red beret adorned with a blue and a yellow feather.

Queen Camilla visits the 97th Field Of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images