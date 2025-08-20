Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The late Queen refused to open an airport terminal after a relative on his way to see her at Balmoral was stopped from boarding a plane with his guns, he has claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a first cousin once removed of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, revealed he was prevented from taking his shotguns on a flight from Bristol to Aberdeen. He told Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast how a “sweet check-in lady” told him the hold was accessible from the cabin so they would not be secure, despite him telling a manager: “The Queen’s sending me a car and she’s expecting me for tea.” In the end, his guns were left in the police armoury at the airport and Lord Ivar took the flight to Scotland to join the Queen for the shooting weekend in the Highlands. Read more: Final batch of rare Queen Elizabeth II £1 coins enters circulation marking end of era in British coinage

Balmoral Castle, Scottish residence of the Royal Family. Picture: Alamy