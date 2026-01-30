Dame Jilly died unexpectedly in October after sustaining injuries from a fall.

Jilly Cooper at The Queen's Reading Room Festival last September. Picture: Lucy Ray/PA

By Ella Bennett

Friends of Dame Jilly Cooper have attended a memorial service to celebrate her life in central London.

Queen Camilla speaks with Dean of Southwark Mark Oakley ahead of a service. Picture: PA

Queen Camilla arrives for a service of thanksgiving for Dame Jilly Cooper. Picture: Alamy

Dame Jilly’s literary agent Felicity Blunt arrived alongside her husband, actor Stanley Tucci. He paid tribute to the late author and told media: “She lived an incredible life. She also changed the lives of so many people for the better with her books, my wife being one of them. “She was an extraordinary person, a brilliant writer, nice person and naughty.” Blunt wore a tote bag that said “I love Jilly Cooper” on it.

Aidan Turner (left) and Caitlin FitzGerald arrive for a service of thanksgiving for Dame Jilly Cooper at Southwark Cathedral. Picture: Alamy

Victoria Smurfit arrives for a service of thanksgiving for Dame Jilly Cooper. Picture: Alamy

David Tennant (left) and Georgia Tennant arrives for the service. Picture: Alamy

Arriving for the service, Alan Titchmarsh said he was friends with Dame Jilly for 40 years and described her as “hugely genuine”. He joked: “Her only failing was her appalling hand drawing.” Asked what it meant to be there at the service, Titchmarsh said: “It’s a way of saying thank-you really. Such a loss of a great friend.”

Alan Titchmarsh arrives for a service of thanksgiving for Dame Jilly Cooper. Picture: Alamy

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth paid tribute to the “fabulous” and “amazing” Dame Jilly. He said: “Whenever I think of Jilly Cooper, I think of one word, a three-letter word: fun, fun, fun, fun. That sums her up. “This is, of course, terribly sad, but also it’s a celebration of an amazing life, an amazing writer, an amazing human being. “Champagne is being popped in heaven today and I’m honoured and delighted to be here amongst so many celebrating an amazing writer.” He continued: “I first met her nearly 60 years ago. We were both young authors. We sat at the back of a bus. I held her hand, and she decided to talk to me about sex. “I saw her a few weeks before she died. We sat in the back of the bus, we held hands, we talked about sex. She was fabulous.” Other guests included Dame Joanna Lumley, actor Rupert Everett, former football player Tony Adams, actress Lisa Maxwell and comedian Helen Lederer.

Danny Dyer arrives for a service of thanksgiving. Picture: Alamy

Clare Balding arrives for a service of thanksgiving for Dame Jilly Cooper. Picture: Alamy

Joanna Lumley (left) and Stephen Barlow arrive for the service. Picture: Alamy

The author was known for her steamy fiction novels which focused on scandal and adultery in upper class society, with titles including Riders, Rivals and Polo, part of The Rutshire Chronicles. Rivals, set in the 1980s against the backdrop of the Cotswolds countryside, was recently adapted into the award-winning eponymous Disney+ TV series starring David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Emily Atack and Danny Dyer. Dame Jilly’s fictional seducer and showjumper Rupert Campbell-Black, who appears in The Rutshire Chronicles, is said to be partly based on the Queen’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Tom Parker-Bowles (left) and Andrew Parker-Bowles arrive. Picture: PA