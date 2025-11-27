The Queen has spoken of her hopes that the "devastating and brutal" war in Ukraine can be resolved by standing up "to tyranny".

Camilla was speaking ahead of an awards dinner to celebrate the achievements of The Rifles, one of the Army's key infantry regiments, at the Guildhall in the City of London on Thursday.

In her speech, Camilla, who is Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, paid tribute to the precursors of The Rifles who served in the Crimean War in the 1850s.

Wearing a Fiona Clare red velvet evening dress, she said: "Only recently we marked the 80th anniversaries of both victory in Europe and victory over Japan.

"During these moments of commemoration, I was fortunate to speak privately with so many of our surviving veterans who voiced a clear and unanimous plea, the path to peace must be pursued with the same vigour and determination that our Forces prepare for combat.

"It is only fitting, then, to rewind the clock 170 years, when The Rifles' antecedents stood alongside our European allies in modern-day Ukraine.

"Let us hope, as our antecedents did then, that our resolve to stand up to tyranny in this same region can again find a resolution to anther devastating and brutal war."