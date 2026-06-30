The Queen has held an audience with Harry Potter creator JK Rowling at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Camilla was pictured smiling and standing side-by-side with the author as the pair met to discuss the importance of young people having access to books.

A post on the monarchy’s official social media read: “With a shared passion for books and a deep commitment to children reading for pleasure, The Queen and author J.K. Rowling have met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

“Her Majesty and Ms Rowling discussed the importance of ensuring that young people have access to books and the vital part reading plays in opening doors for future generations.”

JK Rowling has become known for her outspoken views and previously been accused of transphobia for her views on gender identity, which she denies.

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