Queen Camilla has described her US visit as 'wonderful'. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Queen has described her US state visit with the King as “wonderful” as their historic trip celebrating America’s 250th anniversary drew to a close.

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Camilla spoke about her experience of America saying the past few days had been “really good fun”. The King and Queen are preparing to spend the final day of their four-day visit in Virginia where they will celebrate America’s 250th milestone at a “block-party”. Speaking during the royal couple’s visit to New York on Wednesday, Camilla said:“It’s been a whistlestop. “It’s been really good fun, but we have moved quite fast", she told NBC’s Today breakfast show. Camilla added: "it’s been wonderful and everybody’s been very kind and welcoming. “It’s always a pleasure to be here. “Always lovely to be back in New York.” Read more: What did King, Queen and Trumps eat at White House state banquet? Read more: King sounds like 'wise friend' says Lionel Richie at star-studded King’s Trust reception

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the fifth annual King's Trust Global Gala on day three. Picture: Getty

The brief chat happened when the Queen visited New York Public Library to highlight her popular book club The Queen’s Reading Room and celebrate literature with guests who included Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker. Camilla mentioned how her love of reading stemmed from her father, saying: “Oh, but he was wonderful. “He used to sit at the end of our beds every night and read us these incredibly exciting stories, some of them quite frightening, pillows over our head, but he just gave us this incredible interest. The royal couple ended their busy day in New York at an event celebrating the King’s Trust work and showcasing the UK’s cultural impact on New York.

King Charles III And Queen Camilla met US artist Lionel Richie in New York. Picture: Getty