Queen hails ‘wonderful’ state visit as historic four-day royal tour of US enters final leg
The Queen has described her US state visit with the King as “wonderful” as their historic trip celebrating America’s 250th anniversary drew to a close.
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Camilla spoke about her experience of America saying the past few days had been “really good fun”.
The King and Queen are preparing to spend the final day of their four-day visit in Virginia where they will celebrate America’s 250th milestone at a “block-party”.
Speaking during the royal couple’s visit to New York on Wednesday, Camilla said:“It’s been a whistlestop.
“It’s been really good fun, but we have moved quite fast", she told NBC’s Today breakfast show.
Camilla added: "it’s been wonderful and everybody’s been very kind and welcoming.
“It’s always a pleasure to be here. “Always lovely to be back in New York.”
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The brief chat happened when the Queen visited New York Public Library to highlight her popular book club The Queen’s Reading Room and celebrate literature with guests who included Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker.
Camilla mentioned how her love of reading stemmed from her father, saying: “Oh, but he was wonderful.
“He used to sit at the end of our beds every night and read us these incredibly exciting stories, some of them quite frightening, pillows over our head, but he just gave us this incredible interest.
The royal couple ended their busy day in New York at an event celebrating the King’s Trust work and showcasing the UK’s cultural impact on New York.
Superstar singer Lionel Richie, a trust global ambassador, praised the King’s speech to the US Congress, describing Charles as a wise friend “giving advice as to what we should be doing”.
The gathering featured a host of celebrities who included Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace, fashion guru Anna Wintour, British creative Stella McCartney and model Iman.
During the reception at Christie’s auction house, Charles began by making the audience laugh when he told them: “I hesitate to make another speech because I may have had enough.”
The monarch, who has cancer, joked “as we look to the future, I won’t see the long-distance future” and he urged those in the room to “champion the next generation”.
Later in Virginia the royal couple will celebrate the 250th anniversary of America at an event featuring food and entertainment.
In one of America’s national parks, the King will meet one of the area’s indigenous communities and people involved in conservation initiatives and efforts to protect the natural environment.
Separately, the Queen will visit a farm to highlight the work of America’s horse racing industry and the long-term links with the sport in the UK.