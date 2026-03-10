American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has said actress Rosanna Arquette has shown a "decided lack of class" after she criticised his use of a racial slur in his films.

Tarantino, 62, worked with Arquette on his 1994 thriller Pulp Fiction which also starred Samuel L Jackson, John Travolta and Uma Thurman.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 66-year-old American actress criticised the director for his "use of the n-word" in his films, adding: "I hate it. I cannot stand that (Tarantino) has been given a hall pass."

The US filmmaker has since responded in a statement which said that Arquette's comments have shown a lack of "class" and "honour".

The statement, which he addressed to Arquette, said: "I hope the publicity you're getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?"

