Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has welcomed his third child with his wife Daniella Pick.

“Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy,” a representative for the couple told People magazine on Sunday.

Pick, a singer and model, and the award-winning director already share two children - a four-year-old daughter, Adriana, and a six-year-old son, Leo.

Quentin, 63, met Daniella, 43, in Israel in 2009 while he was promoting one of his films.

They started a relationship but broke things off after a few years.

Read more: Sacha Baron Cohen lands starring role in Quentin Tarantino’s first ever West End play

Read more: Jim Carrey marries long-term girlfriend in private LA ceremony