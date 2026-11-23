Quentin Tarantino, 63, welcomes third baby with wife, Daniella Pick, 43
The couple, who got married in 2020, have announced the birth of their second son
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Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has welcomed his third child with his wife Daniella Pick.
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“Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy,” a representative for the couple told People magazine on Sunday.
Pick, a singer and model, and the award-winning director already share two children - a four-year-old daughter, Adriana, and a six-year-old son, Leo.
Quentin, 63, met Daniella, 43, in Israel in 2009 while he was promoting one of his films.
They started a relationship but broke things off after a few years.
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The couple reunited in 2016 and got engaged the following year in 2017.
Quentin and Daniella got married in a low-key wedding ceremony in November 2018 at their home in Los Angeles.
In February 2020, the pair became parents for the first time, welcoming their first son, Leo.
They expanded their family with the addition of Adriana in July 2022.
Quentin is best known for his films Reservoir Dogs (1992), Pulp Fiction (1994), Inglourious Basterds (2009) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).
Meanwhile, Daniella is an Israeli singer, model and actress.
The couple lives together in Tel Aviv with their children.