Quentin Willson, motoring journalist and transport campaigner attending the launch of InstaVolt's largest ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in London last year. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Former Top Gear and Fifth Gear presenter Quentin Willson has died at 68 following a short battle with lung cancer, his family said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Quentin Willson was the presenter of beloved motoring programmes Britain's Worst Driver, Fifth Gear, and the original incarnation of Top Gear. Willson was a regular guest on LBC to discuss motoring. In a statement, the family described Willson, who died on Saturday, as a “true national treasure”, who “brought the joy of motoring, from combustion to electric, into our living rooms”. The statement said: “The family of Quentin Willson, television presenter and producer, motoring journalist, author, and campaigner, wish to announce that he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday 8th November, following a short battle with lung cancer. He was 68. “A true national treasure, Quentin brought the joy of motoring, from combustion to electric, into our living rooms.

Quentin Willson TV Presenter May 2001 with the Chrysler Jeep Pronto Cruiser. Picture: Alamy

“He helped shape the original Top Gear as one of its first hosts, working alongside Jeremy Clarkson and the team who took the pioneering show global. "He went on to front Fifth Gear and still holds the dubious honour of Strictly Come Dancing's lowest score in history. "Through his FairFuel campaign, Quentin saved UK consumers a fortune by helping to freeze fuel duty. Over £100 billion in fresh taxation was prevented by the campaign, a real consumer win by a true consumer champion. "He also created and presented much-loved programmes such as Britain's Worst Drivers and The Cars the Star. "Long before it was fashionable, he championed the GM EV1 and the promise of electric cars, proving he was always ahead of the curve.

Quentin Wilson speaks at the Technology with Heart: Jaguar Land Rover's Tech Fest at Central St Martins on September 7, 2017. Picture: Getty

"More recently he had worked tirelessly to make EVs affordable for all, via his FairCharge campaign. "Much-loved husband to Michaela, devoted father to Mercedes, Max and Mini, and cherished grandfather to Saskia, Xander & Roxana. Quentin will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him personally and professionally. "While messages of condolence are warmly appreciated, the family asks that their privacy be respected at this difficult time. "Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. "The void he has left can never be filled. His knowledge was not just learned but lived; a library of experience now beyond our reach."