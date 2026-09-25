Palmer was recalled for England’s autumn Nations League fixtures, only to pull out of the squad.

'Hard to argue' with questions over Cole Palmer’s commitment, says Thomas Tuchel. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Thomas Tuchel says it is “hard to argue” with questions over Cole Palmer’s commitment to the England set-up as the Chelsea star “misses too many opportunities” and “way too many camps”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 24-year-old has only won three caps since the German took charge at the start of last year and, despite featuring in both March friendlies, was overlooked for a World Cup place. Palmer was recalled for England’s autumn Nations League fixtures, only to pull out of the squad at the start of a week that ends with questions over the Chelsea playmaker’s international ambitions. Load management has been mentioned as an explanation, but Tuchel says “discomfort and pain” are to blame for an absence that has frustrated the national team boss. “For sure it’s a missed opportunity,” Tuchel said. “It’s another missed opportunity." Read more: Argentina defeat was most painful England moment yet, says Harry Kane Read more: Morgan Gibbs-White called up for England as five withdrawals sees Tuchel turn to Nottingham Forest star

Palmer was recalled for England’s autumn Nations League fixtures, only to pull out . Picture: Alamy

He continued: “He misses too many opportunities, and I don’t blame him for it. It’s just the fact. “He misses way too many camps with injuries and I only want to rely on what I personally witness and what I see within my team, and for that you have to be in camp. “If you’re not in camp, there’s a next level to impress that you cannot achieve because you only can do it when you’re actually with me on the pitch and with us on the pitch so, yeah, it is a missed opportunity.” Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento also withdrew from the squad on Monday, but the frustration over Palmer was palpable.