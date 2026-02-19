Sarah Ferguson’s future has been plunged into further uncertainty after the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

She is believed to have been spending time in the French Alps before moving on to the UAE, spending time with Princess Eugenie, 35 who is in the region for work.

Fergie has become a pariah in Britain and has not been seen as part of British public life since September last year when she was pictured being driven out of Royal Lodge. The couple had been living together while divorced at Andrew’s Windsor mansion.

Fergie, the former Duchess of York, has been keeping a low profile amid outrage over her ties and emails to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarah has been keeping a low profile since leaving Royal Lodge.

Six firms linked to her are being wound down following revelations from the latest release of the Epstein files, it emerged this week.

Fergie is named as the director of six businesses that are due to be struck off the register in a matter of days - unless legal cause is shown to prevent it.

It is unclear what the firms' activities were, although one is related to public relations and another to retail. None appear to be very commercially active.

Days ago, royal author Andrew Lownie said: “In Britain neither Sarah or Andrew will be socially accepted again whatever they try to do or wherever they go. But in the Middle East no one will care about what they have got up to.

“Even if she doesn't have her title of the Duchess of York anymore, she will still be seen as royalty and treated as such.”

Last week Princess Eugenie left the UK for Qatar where she was working at an art fair.

She and Beatrice are said to be ‘aghast’ at her mother’s emails to Epstein.

Sources close to the sisters also said they are 'appalled' and 'embarrassed' about the photos of their father crouching over a mystery woman.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested today on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: 'As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

'The man remains in police custody at this time.

'We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.'

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: 'Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

'It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

'We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.'