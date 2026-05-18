Sir Keir Starmer has repeated his insistence that he would not “walk away” despite a turbulent week for the prime minister.

A fresh term in Parliament got underway last Wednesday with a King's Speech that was undermined by news that Wes Streeting was about to step down as health secretary.

Sir Keir has now named a new health secretary and pledged to carry on, despite more than 80 Labour MPs calling for his resignation and news that Andy Burnham might be preparing a challenge.

Asked whether he would stand if a contest were mounted, Sir Keir told reporters: “Well, we’re not at that position, but I’ve said I don’t know how many times that I’m not going to walk away.

“I feel very strongly, I must say to the people who voted me into office: do I recognise that we’ve got to turn things around… after those election results? Yes, of course I do.

"And obviously a lot of people in the Labour Party have been talking about what has to happen next. I recognise that, but it is really important, I think, for me at least to remind myself why am I in politics?

“I came in to serve my country. That’s how we won the election, and every day I remind myself that people are struggling with the cost of living, they’re worried about their health service, they can see that this Government is, we have got growth to a better place, that is good, because it means there’s more money we can use on the services that they need, we have got those waiting lists down…

"My job is to serve and to carry out that responsibility, and that’s what I’ll do.”

The situation means that the Cabinet looks a little different to when Sir Keir entered No 10 in 2024 and almost unrecognisible form the team he chose when becoming Labour leader in 2020.

But how many of the current Cabinet can you name? Take our quiz below.