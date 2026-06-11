The 2026 World Cup marks 60 years since England won their only tournament in 1966, and we are celebrating by quizzing you to name the starting line-up.

England won 4-2 in extra-time against West Germany at Wembley to seal a famous victory fondly remembered by those who watched at the time, although the number of those who were there is decreasing by the year.

Sir Geoff Hurst is the only surviving member of the 22-man England squad that won the 1966 World Cup, the 84-year-old being the hero on that day in scoring a hat-trick. Martin Peters scored the other goal for England.

Hurst was the only player to ever have scored three goals in a World Cup final, until Kylian Mbappe emulated this for France in their 3-3 draw with Argentina in 2022. Argentina won the subsequent penalty shoot-out.

Sir Bobby Charlton, the only other former 1966 finalist still alive at the time, died in 2023.

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