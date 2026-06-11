Can you name England's 1966 World Cup-winning team?
Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst, Gordon Banks, Bobby Charlton... any more? This was the only time England won the World Cup, 60 years ago
The 2026 World Cup marks 60 years since England won their only tournament in 1966, and we are celebrating by quizzing you to name the starting line-up.
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England won 4-2 in extra-time against West Germany at Wembley to seal a famous victory fondly remembered by those who watched at the time, although the number of those who were there is decreasing by the year.
Sir Geoff Hurst is the only surviving member of the 22-man England squad that won the 1966 World Cup, the 84-year-old being the hero on that day in scoring a hat-trick. Martin Peters scored the other goal for England.
Hurst was the only player to ever have scored three goals in a World Cup final, until Kylian Mbappe emulated this for France in their 3-3 draw with Argentina in 2022. Argentina won the subsequent penalty shoot-out.
Sir Bobby Charlton, the only other former 1966 finalist still alive at the time, died in 2023.
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Led by a German in Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions are now aiming to end 60 years of hurt by bringing their first major trophy back to London at the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across the US, Mexico and Canada.
The first game of the tournament will see Mexico play South Africa in Mexico City on Thursday night.
England warmed up for the tournament with a positive 3-0 win over Costa Rica, and are among the favourites to secure the trophy this time around - despite Tuchel's 26-man squad drawing controversy.
Only 11 players took part in the 120 minutes of football in the 1966 final, with substitutions not being allowed unless a player was injured.
Try out our quiz below to see if you can name them all. You have four minutes on the clock.