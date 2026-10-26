R&B singer Chris Brown has avoided jail after pleading guilty to affray over a bottle attack at a London nightclub in February 2023

The 37-year-old admitted affray earlier this year after attacking a former friend with a “heavy” tequila bottle on the dance floor at the Tape private members’ club in Mayfair in February 2023.

On Monday at Southwark Crown Court, Brown was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

His vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu, 40, who joined the attack, was sentenced to four months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and both men were ordered to pay £1,500 costs.

In front of a packed public gallery, the singer, who was wearing a black leather jacket, sat looking at the floor in the dock for much of the hearing.

Judge Tony Baumgartner called the attack “plainly dangerous” and warned that “commercial success does not attract preferential treatment” in court.

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