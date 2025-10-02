Rabbi hailed a hero after barricading synagogue door to stop Manchester attacker getting inside
A rabbi who risked his life to lead his congregation to safety during a suspected terror attack at a Manchester synagogue has been hailed as a hero.
Two people have died and three more are fighting for their lives after a car was driven at a crowd and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue in Manchester this morning.
The suspect, who remains unidentified, is dead.
During the horror attack, Rabbi Daniel Walker leapt into action, blocking the entrance of the place of worship and protecting those inside.
In dramatic pictures captured after the attack, Rabbi Walker was seen outside the synagogue alongside armed police.
One eyewitness told the MailOnline:”'My friend saw him crash the car near the synagogue.
“At first she thought he'd had a heart attack. Then he got out and started stabbing everyone he could get to.
“Rabbi Walker was incredibly calm, he shut the doors to the synagogue to stop him getting inside.
“He barricaded everyone inside. He is a hero, this could have been even worse.”
Another witness added: “It is the holiest day of the year and we get this... There is no place for Jews in Britain anymore. It's over.”
The suspect did not gain access to the building and was shot dead at the scene by armed police.
Their death will not be confirmed by police until a bomb disposal unit has dealt with a device that is believed to be strapped to his body.
The force said it had 'declared Plato' - the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a 'marauding terror attack'.
Footage on social media showed armed police officers pointing guns at someone lying on the ground, while their colleagues screamed "he's got a bomb" to onlookers and told them to "get back".
Sir Keir Starmer is currently flying home early from a meeting of European leaders to chair Cobra, telling reporters he was "appalled" by the attack.
The prime minister added that armed police will guard synagogues around the country.
King Charles has led tributes, saying he and Queen Camilla are "deeply shocked and saddened" by the attack.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services," he said in a statement.