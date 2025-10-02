A rabbi who risked his life to lead his congregation to safety during a suspected terror attack at a Manchester synagogue has been hailed as a hero.

During the horror attack, Rabbi Daniel Walker leapt into action, blocking the entrance of the place of worship and protecting those inside.

Two people have died and three more are fighting for their lives after a car was driven at a crowd and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue in Manchester this morning.

In dramatic pictures captured after the attack, Rabbi Walker was seen outside the synagogue alongside armed police.

One eyewitness told the MailOnline:”'My friend saw him crash the car near the synagogue.

“At first she thought he'd had a heart attack. Then he got out and started stabbing everyone he could get to.

“Rabbi Walker was incredibly calm, he shut the doors to the synagogue to stop him getting inside.

“He barricaded everyone inside. He is a hero, this could have been even worse.”

Another witness added: “It is the holiest day of the year and we get this... There is no place for Jews in Britain anymore. It's over.”

The suspect did not gain access to the building and was shot dead at the scene by armed police.

Their death will not be confirmed by police until a bomb disposal unit has dealt with a device that is believed to be strapped to his body.

The force said it had 'declared Plato' - the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a 'marauding terror attack'.