Rabbi Charley Baginsky has condemned the Green Party’s adoption of a motion defining Zionism as a form of racism. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A British progressive Rabbi has condemned the Green Party’s adoption of a motion defining Zionism as a form of racism as “incredibly sinister”.

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Rabbi Charley Baginsky told LBC the motion risks leaving Jewish people feeling uneasy across the country. Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Monday, the co-lead of the Movement for Progressive Judaism said she was “really distressed” by the vote. She said: “I was on my way to an October 7th memorial service when I heard, and the timing and the impact of [the] motion felt very severe.” Green leader Zack Polanski was banned from entering Israel after the party passed the motion declaring "Zionism is racism" at its conference in Brighton. Members backed the motion with 1,022 votes in favour and 813 against. The result means that the stance will now become official party policy. The motion has divided senior figures in the party, with four of its five MPs reported to have opposed it. Read more: Green leader Zack Polanski banned from Israel after party passed motion declaring 'Zionism is racism' Read more: AI could be brought into public ownership, Green Party deputy leader suggests

Former Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay said he was “deeply saddened” by its passage, arguing it did not reflect long-standing Green principles of equal rights and self-determination for both Israelis and Palestinians. Rabbi Baginsky welcomed MPs speaking out, but said the response had come too late. “This motion has passed. The Green Party has now accepted this as its stance as a party.” She urged other political parties and civil society groups to reject the position. Green Party activist Ashok Kumar, a spokesperson for Greens for Palestine’s “Zionism is Racism” motion, told LBC on Monday the motion was not directed at Jewish people or Jewish religious practice. He told Ferrari: “This isn’t about whether you’re Jewish or not Jewish. This is about Zionism.”

Pro Israel supporters gather outside green Conference centre. Picture: Getty

Mr Kumar also said Jewish members would not face disciplinary action for attending synagogues which embrace Zionism, describing the adopted measure as party policy rather than an internal disciplinary rule. But Rabbi Baginsky said the distinction failed to address the impact on Jewish communities. She said: “Every synagogue has, as part of its worship services, as part of its prayer, mentions of Zion. We face Jerusalem when we pray. It’s part of our ritual practice.” She added that Zionism formed part of many Jewish people’s identity, including those who do not attend synagogue. “There’s no suggestion that every Green councillor is antisemitic,” Rabbi Baginsky said.

Today, the Green Party in Britain adopted a resolution equating Zionism with racism, legitimising armed struggle against Israel, and calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state “from the river to the sea” - meaning the destruction of the State of Israel.



The resolution… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 4, 2026