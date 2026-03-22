More than 8,000 meningitis vaccines have been given out in Kent as cases rise to 34, with students queueing for jabs and officials warning that small clusters could appear in other parts of the UK.

Students receives the Meningitis B vaccine at the University of Kent. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

More than 8,000 meningitis vaccines have now been given out in Kent - as health officials step up efforts to contain an outbreak, with the number of cases falling for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hundreds of students and members of the public eligible for the jab queued for vaccines and antibiotics over the weekend, with more expected to attend clinics on Sunday. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Saturday that 23 had been confirmed, with a further 11 “under investigation”. Eighteen of the confirmed cases are meningitis B, and all have required hospital treatment. However, an update on Sunday saw that figure fall to 29 confirmed cases. Health officials said 8,002 vaccines and 12,157 courses of antibiotics had been administered across Kent by Saturday evening as part of efforts to limit the spread of the infection. Read More: Number of UK meningitis cases rises to 34 as students continue to queue for vaccines Read More: Towie star reveals 'really tough' meningitis diagnosis as he shares hospital update

Students queue for the Meningitis B vaccine outside the University of Kent on March 19, 2026. Picture: Getty

Queues formed early at several vaccination sites, including the University of Kent campus in Canterbury, where some students said they had been waiting since before 7am. However, staff said the rollout had become a “slick operation”, with waiting times significantly reduced compared with earlier in the week, when some people reported delays of up to four hours. At Faversham Health Centre, queues were shorter by midday on Saturday, after initially building from early morning. NHS Kent and Medway said it had moved staff to sites experiencing the longest waits to help speed up the process. A spokesperson said: “Our teams have been working overtime this weekend and into the evenings during the week to deliver antibiotic and vaccine clinics as fast as possible.” Students said they were keen to get vaccinated amid growing concern on campus. Maria, 22, who studies drama and theatre, said: “I think it's important to make sure we protect ourselves because obviously there's been some deaths and people in hospital.

People wait in line outside a meningitis vaccination hub at the Vicarage Lane Clinic in Ashford, Kent. Picture: Alamy