Malton, near where Mr Mulryan was found dead. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

An up-and-coming racehorse trainer was killed when a cigarette sparked a fire in his car after he drank "four or five" pints of Guinness, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hugh Mulryan was found dead in his VW Passat near Malton, North Yorkshire, just days after he moved there from County Galway in Ireland to begin a new job with trainer Adrian Keatley. The 25-year-old had been to meet Mr Keatley at a pub in June last year to talk about the new role, an inquest at Northallerton Coroner's Court heard. Mr Mulryan drank four or five pints of Guinness but did not appear drunk when he left the pub in his car at around 10pm, the hearing was told. Read more: Horror as two men die after falling into silage tank at Cheshire farm Read more: Idyllic landscape that inspired Wuthering Heights 'under threat from wind farms', local residents fear

Racehorse trainer Adrian Keatley, who Mr Mulryan had moved to Ryedale to begin a new job. Picture: Alamy

He was involved in a collision with a couple on holiday from Merseyside around half an hour after leaving the pub, after driving the wrong way around a roundabout. Passenger John Kavanagh told the inquest that nobody was hurt and Mr Mulryan appeared "remarkably calm" afterwards. He was later found in the burned-out VW Passat in a lay-by at around 4am. A subsequent investigation by the fire service found the fire had started accidentally in the front footwell, but it could not be established if Mr Mulryan was asleep at the time or not. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager Anna Atkinson-Spragg said it was likely a cigarette came into contact with a flammable object inside the car, possibly seat belts or foam within the seats.

Killarney Horse Races in Kerry, Ireland, where a memorial race was held. Picture: Alamy