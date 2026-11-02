Shabana Mahmood unveiled plans requiring many migrants to wait a decade to qualify for permanent settlement, up from the current five years

By Issy Clarke

A Labour MP has blasted the home secretary's "cruel" immigration reforms and said that up to 100 MPs were "privately unhappy" with the measures.

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Shabana Mahmood unveiled plans requiring many migrants to wait a decade to qualify for permanent settlement, up from the current five years. The proposals mark a watered-down version of previous plans to make foreign care workers wait up to 15 years before qualifying. But Ms Maskell said the home secretary had "not moved far enough" in response to criticisms of the time care workers would have to wait before being able to apply for settlement. Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, she called on Ms Mahmood to "scrap that concept of a system based on earnings", adding that "often the people that make the greatest contribution are the low wage workers". Read more: Home Secretary scraps 15-year settlement wait for foreign care workers as government unveils sweeping immigration reforms Read more: ‘He’s completely wrong’: Streeting hits back at Labour defence chairman’s 'unfounded' Budget criticism

Rachel Maskell. Picture: LBC

The MP also blasted the requirement for small boat migrants to wait up to 30 years to qualify for permanent settlement as "cruel", and told Andrew the government still "has further to go" to avoid a backlash similar to the welfare rebellion earlier this year. She said: "I really would prefer the conversation, and I really hope Shabana will have the capacity to work alongside backbenchers to ensure we absolutely land this in the right place. " Under the package of measures unveiled on Monday, foreign care workers already in the UK earning at least £25,000 a year will only have to wait five years to qualify for permanent settlement. Doctors, nurses, teachers and those earning over £50,271 will also be able to apply to settle after five years.

But Lord Glasman, a Labour life peer and leader of the Blue Labour campaign group, defended the home secretary as "a herald of the future". He told Andrew that Ms Mahmood did not need to "feel lonely" as she "has a lot of support" from his wing of the party, as well as the Prime Minister's backing.

Lord Glasman, a Labour life peer and leader of the Blue Labour campaign group. Picture: LBC

Lord Maskall accepted many Labour MPs would not have been happy with the home secretary's plans but said it boiled down to a divide between "sovereignists and globalists" rather than a left-right split. "I think that's the way it's going," he said. "I think there is a very significant turn in the European Union countries towards sovereignty. I think we're going to be seeing that played out at the moment in Poland with the support for Le Pen in France and the AfD in Germany."

ONE EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVING. NO ALTERING OR 026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy