Labour MP Rachael Maskell told LBC the high street will “collapse” without changes to an “excruciating” rise in business rates.

The MP for York Central said she is "pleading with the government" to "bring around proper reform of business rates".

In the Autumn Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed that a new business rates system will be introduced from the next financial year.

This will see rates multipliers lowered for retail, hospitality and leisure firms – funded by higher rates on larger commercial properties, including warehouses.

It also means that firms with larger premises, like storage companies and supermarkets, will be hit with a property tax rise.

The Treasury said the move was designed to “rebalance the business rates system” and help smaller firms by putting more of the tax burden onto bigger operators.

Rachael Maskell said: "I look across York and it is excruciating the rises which people will see to their business rates.

"The problem has been that we've seen the revaluation coming at the same time and that's just pushed people over the line and certainly to the edge."

She added: "The business community have got many, many ideas of how that can be done in a fair and proportionate way, but certainly not one that puts such demands on businesses that traders are saying that their doors will not be able to sustain this increase."