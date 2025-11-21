Johnson said the conclusion was being received “as though my brother was the Grim Reaper himself

She described the report as “expensive, vindictive rubbish, crafted with a 2020 vision of perfect hindsight.”. Picture: LBC

By Alice Padgett

Rachel Johnson has criticised the Covid Inquiry’s findings, saying its conclusion that her brother Boris Johnson’s late lockdown decision caused thousands of additional deaths is “expensive, vindictive rubbish”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC, Rachel Johnson questioned the inquiry’s cost, its methodology and its focus on the former Prime Minister. “It only took 800 pages. It only took a mere £200 million of our money. That is £160,000 a day,” she said. She argued that a modelling graph led Baroness Hallett to conclude “that Boris Johnson's decision to lock down a week late caused 23,000 deaths,” adding that the figure was “based on data [...] supplied by the discredited former government scientist, Professor Neil Ferguson.” Johnson said the conclusion was being received “as though my brother was the Grim Reaper himself and personally visited each bedside to deliver the mortal blow.”

This comes after the public Covid inquiry concluded Boris Johnson oversaw a ‘toxic and chaotic culture’ in government during the Covid pandemic, which prevented good decision making. Baroness Heather Hallett, the inquiry chair, concluded that there was a lack of urgency in responding to the initial spread of the virus in 2020. Read More: Lockdown could have been avoided, Covid inquiry finds Read More: Caller Ian thinks Boris Johnson should 'go to jail' for his Covid handling

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson leaves Dorland House after giving evidence to the COVID inquiry. Picture: Alamy

She says the UK government, as well as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, all failed in taking timely and effective action. It was a repeated case of “too little, too late”, she said, as her report claimed that if the first mandatory lockdown had been imposed a week earlier, it may not have been needed for as long. It also points to modelling that suggests doing that would have saved 23,000 lives. She described the report as “expensive, vindictive rubbish, crafted with a 2020 vision of perfect hindsight.” Johnson repeated her previously stated view that lockdowns were not the right approach. “We should have protected the vulnerable and the elderly. We should never have shuttered the economy and closed schools and playgrounds,” she said. She called lockdown “a contender for the worst policy decision of the post war period.” She also criticised the furlough scheme, saying: “Furlough hobbled the country for a generation. People still expect to be paid not to work.” Responding to Baroness Hallett’s conclusion that the government acted “too little, too late,” she said: “In my view, it was too much, too soon.”

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) with Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), speaking during a press conference on March 9 2020. Picture: Alamy

Johnson argued the inquiry’s focus on individual ministers overlooked wider issues around pandemic preparedness. “This inquiry was always going to be about justifying the statist establishment… and to punish those who didn't think like that,” she said. “Anyone with half a brain can see what's going on here. It's far easier to throw Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Matt Hancock under a bus than question the state's pandemic preparedness for the next one.” She added: “The COVID inquiry is too quick to point the finger… but it didn't ask the right question that might equip politicians and scientists to confront the next pandemic.” “And the only question worth asking is how will this inquiry help us in the future? That question not asked.”

Lauren Mallon (L) and Brenda Doherty, who both lost loved ones to Covid, speak to the media next by the National Covid Memorial Wall in central London following the publication of a new report on government decision-making during the pandemic. Picture: Getty