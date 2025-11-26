Rachel Reeves admits Britain is 'angry' as she prepares to deliver Budget tax hikes
Today's announcement is set to see the Chancellor announce a slew of tax hikes and welfare spending reforms
Rachel Reeves has admitted Britain is 'angry' in a video released ahead of today's crunch Budget.
Listen to this article
Today's announcement is set to see the Chancellor announce a slew of tax hikes as part of the Autumn Budget.
In a video released ahead of the announcement, Rachel Reeves spoke of "cutting the cost of living, cutting the length of waiting lists and cutting the national debt".
Uploaded to social media, the two minute clip sees the Chancellor vow to "deliver on the promise of change".
Pledging to protect the NHS, young people and those impacted by the ongoing cost of living crisis, the Chancellor insisted: "this budget is for you, the British people".
Read more: Reeves' day of reckoning: Chancellor prepares to unveil tax rises and benefit changes - LIVE politics updates
Read more: Reeves' local greengrocer bans Chancellor due to economic 'mess'
"Change was never going to come easy,” Reeves said in the video, adding: "I know people feel frustrated at the pace of change”.
The pledges come ahead of expected freezes to income tax bands, generating billions for the government without raising income tax directly.
"A brighter Britain is within our grasp," Reeves pledge, vowing to "not lose control of public spending with more reckless borrowing".
"I will take action to cut hospital waiting lists by protecting investment in the NHS."
"There is nothing progressive, nothing fair, about spending one in every £10 in government spending just servicing the national debt".
It comes as Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones said the “riot act” has been read to parliamentarians and Government insiders responsible for leaking elements of the Budget.
Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Jones said: "I recognise it's a slight increase from £10 to £10.85 an hour for people that employ workers under the age of 21.
"But it was a manifesto commitment from the Labour Party coming into government that we were going to, over the course of this Parliament, reduce the gap between workers over 21 and under 21."