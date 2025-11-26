Today's announcement is set to see the Chancellor announce a slew of tax hikes and welfare spending reforms

Rachel Reeves has admitted Britain is 'angry' in a video released ahead of today's crunch Budget. Picture: Cabinet Office

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rachel Reeves has admitted Britain is 'angry' in a video released ahead of today's crunch Budget.

Today's announcement is set to see the Chancellor announce a slew of tax hikes as part of the Autumn Budget. In a video released ahead of the announcement, Rachel Reeves spoke of "cutting the cost of living, cutting the length of waiting lists and cutting the national debt". Uploaded to social media, the two minute clip sees the Chancellor vow to "deliver on the promise of change". Pledging to protect the NHS, young people and those impacted by the ongoing cost of living crisis, the Chancellor insisted: "this budget is for you, the British people".

"Change was never going to come easy,” Reeves said in the video, adding: "I know people feel frustrated at the pace of change”. The pledges come ahead of expected freezes to income tax bands, generating billions for the government without raising income tax directly. "A brighter Britain is within our grasp," Reeves pledge, vowing to "not lose control of public spending with more reckless borrowing". "I will take action to cut hospital waiting lists by protecting investment in the NHS."