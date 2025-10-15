The Chancellor has once again reaffirmed her commitment to the government’s fiscal rules - making tax rises almost inevitable

The chancellor's deputy has rejected suggestions Britain's economic outlook is "gloomy,” despite Rachel Reeves saying this morning that she is looking at both tax rises and spending cuts in the Budget next month.

Latest forecasts from the International Monetary Fund show the UK is facing the highest inflation in the G7 both this year and next. But growth is expected to be second only to the US in 2025. Chief secretary to the Treasury James Murray told Nick Ferrari this morning: "Look at what we've done this year. Look at how we will be the fastest growing G7 economy in the first half of this year. Look at how the IMF has increased our growth forecast. There is a lot more to do." Rachel Reeves this morning refused to rule out the possibility of hiking taxes in her upcoming autumn budget, saying that she was having to 'undo some damage' caused by leaving the EU. She also said she was "looking at tax and spending as well... because we saw just three years ago what happens when a government, where the Conservatives, lost control of the public finances: inflation and interest rates went through the roof." The Chancellor was recently shown the first draft of the Office for Budget Responsibility's (OBR) report on the black hole currently facing the UK economy and has vowed to use all possible measures to put the nation's finances on a firmer footing. It comes as prices in the UK are set to be higher than any other G7 nation, according to the latest figures released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This figure was revised from a predicted 3.2% previously announced by the fund.

This marks an unexpected increase from the IMF's July forecast. As part of the forecast, the monetary body also upgraded US growth figures, with 2025 growth revised to 2.0% from a predicted 1.9%. Speaking to Sky News, Ms Reeves said: "Of course, we're looking at tax and spending as well.” This marks the first time the Chancellor has confirmed tax rises might be on the cards in her November 26 budget. She vowed to stop the UK from falling into an economic “doom loop.” "I was really clear during the general election campaign - and we discussed this many times - that I would always make sure the numbers add up," she added. "Challenges are being thrown our way - whether that is the geopolitical uncertainties, the conflicts around the world, the increased tariffs and barriers to trade. “And now this (OBR) review is looking at how productive our economy has been in the past and then projecting that forward." The Chancellor once again reaffirmed her commitment to the government’s so-called fiscal rules - which state all spending must come from taxation rather than borrowing by 2029. This commitment means tax rises are more or less a certainty within the next few years. "I won't duck those challenges," she said. "Of course, we're looking at tax and spending as well, but the numbers will always add up with me as chancellor because we saw just three years ago what happens when a government, where the Conservatives, lost control of the public finances: inflation and interest rates went through the roof.