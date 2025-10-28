The Chancellor is preparing to deliver a challenging Budget next month in which she is widely expected to increase taxes again to plug a hole in the public finances

Ms Reeves attributed the UK’s vote to cut ties with the EU to “a rejection of open borders”. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Brexit is partly to blame for high inflation in the UK, Rachel Reeves has said as she made the case for rebuilding ties with the EU.

The Chancellor said the cost of trading with Brussels was among the reasons for rising prices in Britain. During an appearance at Riyadh's Future Investment Initiative summit on her visit to Saudi Arabia, Ms Reeves attributed the UK's vote to cut ties with the EU to "a rejection of open borders". But she said there was "public support" for the Labour Government's move to reset relations with the bloc, including an agreement secured earlier this year aimed at cutting red tape for travellers and businesses. "I think Brexit was a rejection of open borders, but if you look at the UK today, when we did that deal back in May with the European Union, to take down some of those barriers and indeed to introduce an ambitious youth mobility scheme, there was public support for that," Ms Reeves said.

Economists at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) have said she would need to raise £22 billion to restore the £10 billion of headroom. Picture: Getty

"And actually the sort of worry, perhaps, that we had as the Government, that reopening that can of worms of our relationship with the European Union might be quite dangerous - actually, the response has been very good. "Businesses, especially small businesses, who face increasing red tape since we left the European Union, for workers, who are now locked out of the jobs market in Europe, there are obviously huge benefits from rebuilding some of those relations." Ms Reeves is preparing to deliver a challenging Budget next month in which she is widely expected to increase taxes again to plug a hole in the public finances. Economists at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) have said she would need to raise £22 billion to restore the £10 billion of headroom she previously left herself. The pressure has been eased slightly by better-than-expected inflation, with the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate remaining steady last month at 3.8%, but the Chancellor said on Tuesday that it was still too high.

Protestors stage a demonstration, calling for Chancellor Rachel Reeves to tax the super rich, outside the Treasury on Tuesday as her Autumn Budget looms. Picture: Getty