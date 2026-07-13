Rachel Reeves will claim that the UK economy has improved under her stewardship in her third, and possibly last, speech at Mansion House

The Chancellor will claim that the UK economy improved under her watch at her Mansion House speech. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Rachel Reeves is expected to claim that Britain’s economy has “beaten the odds” with her at the helm, ahead of Andy Burnham’s incoming government.

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The Chancellor will say that the UK must “maintain the credibility we have earned”, indicating that any new administration must maintain market support to thrive. Ms Reeves is expected to address business leaders by claiming that the Government made “huge strides in delivering on the promise of change” in her third and likely last speech as Chancellor at Mansion House. The Chancellor will say: “Because of the choices I have made, I’m proud to report that the British economy is strong”. “At the start of this year, Britain had the fastest economic growth in the G7. Last year, borrowing fell from 5.2% to 4.3%, its lowest level in six years. “Investment is up, productivity is up, and wages are up too. Read more: Soldiers ‘dropped prisoners in Afghanistan from forklift for fun’, inquiry told Read more: Illegal e-bikes hiding in plain sight as more than four in five Brits admitting to not being able to spot on

Reeves will say the Government made 'huge strides in delivering on the promise of change' under her as Chancellor. Picture: Getty

“Waiting lists are falling faster than at any time in the last 17 years, and half a million children will be lifted out of poverty by the end of this Parliament.” The national economy is set to remain stagnant for another month, while some industries continue to face pressure and the war in Iran poses further challenges to growth. On Thursday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) will share May’s gross domestic product (GDP) figures after a period of global turbulence during the war. But Ms Reeves will say she has “always been an optimist about the future of our economy and our country, and I remain an optimist for what is to come”. “This Government has made huge strides in delivering on the promise of change,” she is expected to say. “Fixing the foundations, restoring economic stability, and proving our capacity to deliver radical change. “That change is only possible if we maintain the credibility that we have earned, and the stability that we have built, with growth and opportunity in every town, city and region of the UK.”

This comes as Burnham is set to become the UK's next prime minister. Picture: Getty