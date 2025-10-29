Rachel Reeves reportedly has broken housing regulations by unlawfully renting out her London home without a licence, as the Chancellor refers herself to the Government's ethics watchdog.

Southwark Council requires that private landlords in the area where Reeves's house is situated obtain a licence in order to rent their properties out.

She listed her four-bedroom home in the leafy neighbourhood for £3,200-a-month and has received rent for the property since September 2024.

Ms Reeves failed to get a rental licence when she placed her family home in Dulwich, south London, on the market last year when she moved into Downing Street.

According to the Daily Mail, Reeves has admitted she was unaware of the requirement.

She had reportedly now applied for the licence.

A spokesperson for Ms Reeves said: "Since becoming Chancellor, Rachel Reeves has rented out her family home through a lettings agency.

"She had not been made aware of the licencing requirement, but as soon as it was brought to her attention she took immediate action and has applied for the licence.

"This was an inadvertent mistake and in the spirit of transparency she has made the Prime Minister, the Independent Advisor on Ministerial Standards and the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards aware."

Kemi Badenoch called for a "full investigation" after the revelations.

Writing on social media, Tory leader Mrs Badenoch said: "The Prime Minister must launch a full investigation.

"He once said 'lawmakers can't be lawbreakers'.

"If, as it appears, the Chancellor has broken the law, then he will have to show he has the backbone to act."

The news Ms Reeves failed to obtain the licence comes after several high profile Government figures have had to step down as a result of scandals.

Among these were Angela Rayner, the former deputy prime minister and housing secretary, who resigned following a row about her tax affairs.

Lord Mandelson was also sacked as ambassador to Washington after details of his relationship with the dead paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein came to light.