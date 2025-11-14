The Chancellor had told the public in a Downing Street press conference last week that "everyone has to play their part" in fixing Britain's broken finances.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves gives a speech on economic growth at Siemens Healthineers. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Rachel Reeves made the decision to axe her planned income tax hikes after in the wake of receiving an improved economic forecast, reports suggest.

Ms Reeves and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer informed the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) that they would not be hiking rates on November 26 in a shock U-turn on Thursday evening. Reeves had appeared to all but confirm she would be raising income tax last week, breaking from her party's 2024 election manifesto pledge. The Chancellor had told the public in a Downing Street press conference last week that "everyone has to play their part" in fixing Britain's broken finances. Read more: Rachel Reeves’ tax U-turn reports spark UK government bond sell-off

The speech was widely interpreted as confirmation that the Treasury would raise the basic rate of income tax by 2 per cent. But this week, the OBR told the Chancellor the hole in the nation’s finances is closer to $20billion, rather than the previously feared £30billion. Despite this good news, the chancellor is still expected to extend the current freeze on income tax thresholds for another two years, raising around £8 billion in the process. She is also expected to go ahead with a reported raid on pension contributions. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch called the income tax U-turn “good (if true.)” In a post on X, she said: “Only the Conservatives have fought Labour off their tax-raising plans. “But one retreat doesn’t fix a Budget built on broken promises. Reeves must guarantee no new taxes on work, businesses, homes or pensions – and she should go further by abolishing stamp duty.” Liberal Democrat deputy leader and Treasury spokeswoman Daisy Cooper described the move as an “11th hour screeching U-turn” but said struggling families could be spared “yet another punch in the stomach Budget”.