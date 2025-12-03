Rachel Reeves has faced accusations she misled voters over the state of the public finances in the run-up to the Budget

Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has accused Rachel Reeves of living in “la la land” and suggested she could be prosecuted over her autumn Budget chaos.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chancellor has faced accusations she misled voters by overstating the scale of the fiscal challenge in the run-up to last week’s Budget, in which she announced £26 billion of tax rises. She has also been accused of misleading the Cabinet. Sir Keir Starmer hit back at the Conservative leader during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, telling the Commons she is “completely losing the plot”. Read more: Keir Starmer to face PMQs amid continued Budget questions Read more: Queen's sham-bit: Rachel Reeves's claim to be a junior chess champ under fire

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves holds the red despatch box outside 11 Downing Street before leaving for the House of Commons to deliver the Budget. Picture: Alamy

He also referred to the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) suggestion that Ms Reeves’s messaging in the weeks before the statement was “not inconsistent” with analysis it shared with her. The Prime Minister has previously said there was “no misleading” by the Chancellor. Speaking on Wednesday, Mrs Badenoch said: “We now know that the head of the OBR was forced out for telling the truth that the Chancellor did not need to raise taxes on working people. “We also know that the Chancellor was briefing the media, twisting the facts, all so she could break her promises and raise taxes. “If she was a CEO, she would have been fired, and she might even have been prosecuted for market abuse. That’s why we’ve written to the Financial Conduct Authority. So will the Prime Minister ensure the Chancellor fully co-operates with any investigation?” Sir Keir replied: “She’s completely losing the plot. “May I pay tribute to Richard Hughes and his leadership of the OBR. He made very clear why he stepped down, and I made very clear my support of the OBR.” Former OBR chairman Mr Hughes resigned on Monday after its assessment of the Chancellor’s plans was inadvertently made available online before Ms Reeves delivered her speech last Wednesday.