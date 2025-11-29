Caller Dan says Rachel Reeves 'cannot be trusted' and calls on her to resign following the Budget.

Caller Daniel tells Ali Miraj there is ‘damning evidence’ to show why the British public ‘can’t trust’ Rachel Reeves and her Labour government.

One example he cites is the chancellor promising not to repeat a budget of ‘borrowing and tax increase’ as seen in 2024.

Yet despite this, Daniel points out that since then Reeves has borrowed £117 billion and raised £66 billion in taxes.

He goes on to say that ‘hard-working people’ are ‘paying the price for her dishonesty’ regarding the fiscal black hole.

Due to this, Daniel calls on Rachel Reeves to resign.