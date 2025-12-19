Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said it would be "wrong to start writing future budgets" and cannot rule out tax rises in the new year.

Ms Reeves said that she increased the nation's "fiscal headroom" so that the UK is "better able to withstand those sorts of shocks", which she hopes will reduce the need for further tax changes.

The chancellor has already faced criticism after announcing £66 billion in tax hikes, with many accusing her and Prime Minister Keir Starmer of breaking their manifesto promises not to increase income tax, NI or VAT on working people.

Her latest statement follows the intense scrutiny facing Ms Reeves over her decision to increase taxes by £26 billion in the budget last month.

She had previously claimed that she would not be “coming back with… more taxes” following a £40 billion rise in her first Budget.

The UK’s tax burden is now at its highest since the Second World War.

