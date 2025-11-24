The warning comes ahead of the Budget this week, where Ms Reeves will reveal the Government's latest tax plans

Rain Newton-Smith, chief executive at the CBI, has warned the Government it must "change course.". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Rachel Reeves must "change course" and avoid inflicting more pressure on UK firms at the Budget, the boss of the UK’s largest business group has warned.

Rain Newton-Smith, head of the Confederation of British Industry, will tell ministers and business leaders that firms are concerned the UK could "risk getting locked in a stop-start economy." She is also set to encourage the Government to make "hard choices" and avoid "death by a thousand taxes." Ms Newton-Smith will spread the message in her speech at the CBI's annual conference in central London on Monday, which will also see speeches from Business Secretary Peter Kyle and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch. Read more: Reeves 'targets luxury homeowners with new £4,500 property tax' Read more: Reeves to extend benefit fraud crackdown in Budget

The event comes two days before Chancellor Rachel Reeves will reveal the Government’s latest tax and spending plans in her autumn Budget. On Monday, the trade body boss will specifically call for action on business energy costs and the Employment Rights Bill. Initial measures linked to the Bill, such as day one paternity leave and changes to statutory sick leave, are due to come into force in April next year. Further measures, such as banning unfair zero hours contracts, are expected to be introduced in 2027.However, the Bill has faced criticism from employers over increases in business costs and complexity. Ms Newton-Smith said the legislation is "damaging" and called for a change in direction from the Government.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch is also due to speak at the event. Picture: Alamy