Nigel Farage’s decision to trigger a by-election will not be blocked by the Government

Mr Farage stopped outside a bucket and spade shop in Frinton-on-Sea on Wednesday morning while speaking to members, the day after announcing his resignation as MP for Clacton. Picture: Reuters

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rachel Reeves has confirmed she will accept Nigel Farage's resignation as MP - a move that is now set to trigger a by-election in his constituency of Clacton.

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Revealing her decision on Wednesday, the Chancellor said she won't stand in the way of Nigel Farage stepping down as MP for Clacton-on-Sea. Branding the Clacton MPs decision to trigger a by-election "a farce" and a "desperate distraction", the Chancellor said Mr Farage can now spend "the summer arguing with a bin". It comes after Sir Ed Davey called on the Chancellor to reject Nigel Farage's resignation, after a historic parliamentary rule gave her the right to reject his resignation. Read more: Farage vs Count Binface? Parties rule out standing against Nigel in Clacton by-election 'circus' Read more: Reform accuses National Crime Agency of leaking Tice's bank statements

I will accept Nigel Farage’s request to be appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead.



It is a farce and a desperate distraction, and the people of Clacton deserve better.



But if he wants to spend the summer arguing with a bin, I won't stop him. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) July 8, 2026

It comes after it was revealed that Nigel Farage's Reform UK cannot foot the bill for the Clacton by-election triggered by his resignation as an MP, the Government has confirmed. Exclusively revealed by LBC, the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said that such a move would be illegal after the party offered to pay for the poll following Mr Farage's announcement that he would stand down on Tuesday. Under parliamentary procedure dating back to 1624, any MP who wishes to resign from their post must write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer. The Chancellor is then required to appoint them either the Chiltern Hundreds or the Manor of Northstead by means of a written warrant, in the presence of a witness.