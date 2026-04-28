Ministers are significantly concerned that the conflict in Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will increase mortgages and household budgets

Ministers are considering exceptional measures on how to ease voters' financial burdens. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Rachel Reeves is considering a one-year rent freeze on private sector homes amid growing concern for the impact of the Iran war on the cost-of-living crisis.

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Landlords in England could be banned from raising rents for a limited time under the Chancellor's new proposals, which are being debated as part of a major cost-of-living package in the coming weeks. Reeves has resisted including rent controls in the government’s recent renters' rights reforms, which come into force on Friday. Sources say that ministers are significantly concerned that the conflict in Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will increase mortgages and household budgets. Labour has been braced for heavy losses in the upcoming local elections, alongside mounting calls for Keir Starmer to stand down as prime minister, which have led to ministers considering exceptional measures on how to ease voters' financial burdens. Read more: 'Change is coming': Education Secretary insists social media restrictions to be introduced Read more: London council raked in over £7 million in two years from six unlawful LTNs

Critics have warned the freeze could discourage developers from building housing causing affordability problems long term. Picture: Getty

George Bangham, the head of social policy at the New Economics Foundation thinktank, told the Guardian: "We have an affordability crisis in the private rented sector, which dates back to before the pandemic. Other countries in western Europe already do this, and England used to from 1915 until 1989. "We know rent controls can fix an affordability crisis if done carefully, we just need to be willing to impose them." However, critics have warned that the freeze could discourage developers from building housing, causing long-term affordability problems. Robert Colvile, head of the Centre for Policy Studies, said: "This feels like a mind-boggling scale of intervention in the private market. If the government wants to bring rents down it should build an awful lot more houses."