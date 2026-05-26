The price of baked beans, garlic and avocados could be cut under plans to cut the tariffs of 125 “everyday essentials” in a bid to lower the cost of living.

The Government published a list of the household items, which also includes olive and vegetable oil, after an announcement by the Chancellor Rachel Reeves last week.

Tariffs may also be taken off chewing gum, throat pastilles, and cocoa powder.

The move will be consulted on by the Treasury. The survey will open on Wednesday, and run until June 24.

It will also consult on whether the suspension of tariffs on certain fertilisers could help farmers grappling with rising prices caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Ms Reeves said: “The war in Iran isn’t our war, but one we will need to respond to, and my priority is keeping prices down for households and businesses.

“That’s why we’re freezing fuel duty, increasing the mileage rate for the first time in 15 years and slashed VAT temporarily this summer to help reduce the cost of days out.”

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