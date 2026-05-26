From baked beans to olive oil: All items planned for Rachel Reeves price cuts revealed as Chancellor kicks off cost-of-living blitz
The price of baked beans, garlic and avocados could be cut under plans to cut the tariffs of 125 “everyday essentials” in a bid to lower the cost of living.
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The Government published a list of the household items, which also includes olive and vegetable oil, after an announcement by the Chancellor Rachel Reeves last week.
Tariffs may also be taken off chewing gum, throat pastilles, and cocoa powder.
The move will be consulted on by the Treasury. The survey will open on Wednesday, and run until June 24.
It will also consult on whether the suspension of tariffs on certain fertilisers could help farmers grappling with rising prices caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Ms Reeves said: “The war in Iran isn’t our war, but one we will need to respond to, and my priority is keeping prices down for households and businesses.
“That’s why we’re freezing fuel duty, increasing the mileage rate for the first time in 15 years and slashed VAT temporarily this summer to help reduce the cost of days out.”
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The package was announced by Ms Reeves last week, alongside a series of other measures.
They include the uprating of tax-free mileage last week for the first time since 2011. The rate will rise from 45p per mile for the first 10,000 miles to 55p.
This will be backdated to April 2026. The Treasury has estimated that three million workers, including one million self-employed people, will benefit.
Ms Reeves said fuel duty will be frozen until the end of the year, postponing a 5p rise which was due to begin in September.
Relief was also announced for red diesel.
A cut to VAT on children’s meals in restaurants, and admission to days out was announced by Ms Reeves.
The list of products affected by the proposed tariff cut are:
– Garlic
– Gherkins
– Aubergines
– Sweet peppers
– Other peppers (capsicum/pimenta)
– Olives (fresh/chilled)
– Olives (for oil production)
– Olives (frozen)
– Plantains (fresh and dried)
– Bananas (fresh and dried)
– Limes
– Citrus fruits (various)
– Avocados
– Fresh figs
– Dried figs
– Other fresh fruits
– Frozen fruits
– Dried apricots
– Dried apples
– Dried peaches/nectarines
– Dried pears
– Dried papaya
– Mixed dried fruit
– Mixed nuts
– Mixed fruit and nuts
– Green tea
– Buckwheat
– Fonio
– Quinoa
– Olive oil (extra virgin)
– Olive oil (virgin)
– Olive oil (other)
– Margarine
– Mixed fats and oils
– Vegetable oils
– Chewing gum
– Liquorice products
– White chocolate
– Marzipan and pastes
– Throat pastilles
– Sugar confectionery
– Boiled sweets
– Toffees and caramels
– Sugar tablets
– Cocoa paste
– Cocoa powder
– Chocolate (bulk and retail)
– Chocolate bars
– Chocolate with fruit, nuts or cereal
– Chocolate spreads
– Chocolate drink preparations
– Couscous
– Crispbread
– Gingerbread
– Biscuits
– Waffles and wafers
– Rusks
– Toasted bread products
– Bread
– Pizzas and quiches
– Pickled peppers
– Prepared vegetables
– Crisps
– Processed potatoes
– Baked beans
– Preserved beans
– Preserved vegetables
– Preserved tropical fruit
– Candied fruit
– Jams and marmalades
– Preserved citrus fruits
– Mixed preserved fruit and nuts
– Tomato ketchup
– Tomato sauces
– Soups and broths
– Non-alcoholic beverages
– Plant-based drinks