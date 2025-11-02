As the Chancellor edges closer to an overhaul of business rates – one that would remove Small Business Rates Relief from vacant offices – we risk undoing years of hard-won recovery.

The policy would inflict a catastrophic effect on our cities and towns, reversing years of progress made since the pandemic and returning urban centres to the deserted days of Covid.

Today, flexible office space providers don’t pay business rates on vacant office space. That’s what allows small businesses and entrepreneurs to easily upsize or downsize on demand. This flexibility is vital in an unpredictable economy and allows businesses to adapt quickly, giving them access to high-quality, centrally located workspaces with amenities once reserved for large corporations.

Stripping the rates relief would cripple the very system that helps start-ups survive. It would shut small businesses and start-ups out of high quality working environments and force them either into substandard premises or back to isolation at home.

We have already witnessed what this means during the pandemic – empty offices equal empty high streets. A closure of hospitality and retail businesses, which rely on the buzz and footfall of workers, would be inevitable, and our city centres would once again fall silent.

We also know that remote working takes a heavy toll on well-being. A recent survey by the Bupa Wellbeing Index revealed that 40% of ‘Gen Z’ employees say that they feel lonely or isolated due to limited co-worker interactions.

If we remove affordable, flexible office spaces, we will deprive young people of the community, mentorship and training opportunities that are critical for their professional and personal development.

The Chancellor must urgently rethink this policy and change course on removing Small Business Rates Relief. If she does not, she will be hammering in the last nail of the coffin for businesses, urban neighbourhoods and the people who keep them alive.

Niki Fuchs is Co-Founder of leading UK flexible office provider Office Space in Town (OSiT).

