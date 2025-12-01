Rachel Reeves has been accused of lying to the public in the run-up to the Budget

Darren Jones has defended the Chancellor. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer’s top aide has denied claims Rachel Reeves misled the public and Cabinet Ministers over the state of the nation’s finances ahead of last week’s Budget.

The Chancellor has faced calls to resign over what she told the public and markets about the state of the economy before the autumn Budget. She now faces a growing row over pre-Budget speculation that she faced as much as a £20 billion gap in meeting her fiscal rules, partly as a result of a downgrade in productivity forecasts. Those rumours were fuelled by Ms Reeves when she used a speech on November 4 to suggest tax rises were needed because poor productivity growth would have "consequences for the public finances". Read more: 'Of course I didn't lie': Rachel Reeves denies misleading public over £20bn Budget black hole

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, Darren Jones, categorically denied Ms Reeves lied, saying the Budget had the “full support” of the cabinet. “No Cabinet colleagues are involved in the back end of the Budget process if it has a direct effect on their departments in terms of taxation or policy decisions,” he told LBC. “Then all the other Cabinet Ministers are briefed on the context in the run-up and were briefed in Cabinet on the morning the Budget was released. “The Budget received the full endorsement and support of the Cabinet in advance of the Chancellor going to Parliament.” Mr Jones told Nick he “doesn’t accept” the allegations against Ms Reeves. Explaining the Government’s position, he said: “I think we need to be clear about what we're talking about. “Of course, this Budget raised £26 billion. That's between the 20 and 30 billion pounds that she referred to. “The OBR forecast, the Office of Budget Responsibility, was forecasting how much additional income against costs we might have by the end of the budget period, which is 2030, and it came out with £4 billion in 2030.

“But that's before you even got to things like the headroom, which needs to be around 20 billion pounds. “The Chancellor didn’t mislead anyone,” he concluded. He pointed to the OBR’s decision to downgrade productivity, which he says brought the nation’s fiscal headroom down from £20 billion to the £4 billion reported in recent days. Sir Keir Starmer is set to give a speech this afternoon, throwing his support behind Ms Reeves and her Budget decisions. He is expected to say “economic growth is beating the forecasts”, but the Government must go “further and faster” to encourage it. Speaking ahead of the speech, Mr Jones said: “The Prime Minister has been intending to give a speech post-budget for a little while and he's doing so because, of course, the economy is still not firing on all cylinders.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves delivering her Budget in the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons