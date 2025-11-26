‘Rachel Reeves does us no favours’: Kemi Badenoch's take on the Budget
Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch joins LBC's Iain Dale to answer questions from LBC callers.
00.01 | Badenoch defends her criticism of Reeves in Parliament
01.25 | Dale asks why people should trust Badenoch's claim that the economy will worsen, despite stock markets soaring
02.05 | Will the Tories attack the pension triple lock?
04.31 | Kirsty, a social worker, challenges Badenoch's opposition to lifting the two child benefit cap
09.30 | Is it acceptable to make a personal attack against the chancellor?
10.48 | Badenoch discusses the implications of the Budget leak
12.23 | 'Best and worst Budget policy from today?'