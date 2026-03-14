The Chancellor said she would give support “to those who really need it”, with a package of help for people who rely on heating oil – which is not covered by the energy price cap – expected next week

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves sits beside Jim O'Neil, HMT, left, and Douglas Alexander, Secretary of State for Scotland, as she hosts a roundtable with representatives from the oil and gas sector. Picture: Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Targeted support could be offered to households struggling with soaring energy bills as a result of the Middle East crisis, Rachel Reeves has indicated.

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The Chancellor said she would give support “to those who really need it”, with a package of help for people who rely on heating oil – which is not covered by the energy price cap – expected next week. Gas and electricity bills are covered by regulator Ofgem’s price cap, which is fixed until June, but if the conflict continues and Iran maintains its stranglehold on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, then, households could face dramatic hikes at that point. But about 1.5 million households relying on heating oil already face soaring costs, with the price per litre doubling since the start of the crisis. Ms Reeves indicated a subsidy package would be set out next week: “I have found the money and we’ve worked through with MPs and others a response for people who are not protected by the energy price cap. Read more: Trump claims US has launched 'one of the most powerful bombing raids' ever on Kharg Island Read more: Trump deploys 5,000 extra troops to Strait of Hormuz as war toll rises and fears of boots on the ground mount

Satellite view of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supply, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. Picture: Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2025

“We’re giving greater support to those who really need it," she told The Times. There is more time to draw up a plan for gas and electricity bills, because of the price cap. Analysts at Cornwall Insight have forecast that household energy bills could rise by 10 per cent from July following sharp increases in wholesale gas prices. This would mean Ofgem’s price cap for July to September surges to £1,801 a year for a typical dual fuel household – an increase of £160 or 10 per cent on April’s cap. “We’ve got some time, and we are working through in the Iran response board (a group of Treasury ministers and officials) different approaches that we could take, including looking at more targeted options,” the Chancellor said. “We are working through different scenarios at the moment and I don’t want to suggest that we’re going to do something that we know we’re not able to deliver. “I am concerned given how high our debt is, the debt that we inherited, and so I want to look at what the different options available would be.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (R) and Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband meet with petrol retailers and energy suppliers at Downing Street on March 13, 2026. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images