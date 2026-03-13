The Government has already promised to intervene if companies engage in “unfair” practices that would hit customers facing a rise in the price of home heating oil, which is not covered by Ofgem’s energy price cap

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves enters to participate in a G7 Finance Ministers video call at Downing Street on March 9, 2026. Picture: Alberto Pezzali WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Rachel Reeves has asked the competition watchdog to “crack down” on “rip-off” fuel prices ahead of a meeting with energy bosses to warn against profiteering amid the Iran war.

The Chancellor insisted she “will not tolerate” firms exploiting uncertainty in the Middle East for excess financial gain as concerns grow over its impact on the cost of living. The Government has already promised to intervene if companies engage in “unfair” practices that would hit customers facing a rise in the price of home heating oil, which is not covered by Ofgem’s energy price cap. The Treasury has said Ms Reeves and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband will also press petrol retailers and energy suppliers to ensure drivers are not left paying “over the odds” in a Downing Street meeting on Friday. Ahead of the talks, the Chancellor wrote to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) requesting it to stay on “high alert” for “unjustifiable” price hikes, the ministry said. “I will not tolerate any company exploiting the current situation to make excess profits at consumers’ expense. I’m backing drivers and families – and I expect a fair deal at the pump,” Ms Reeves said. Read more: US 'must consider ground invasion of Iran' as regime tightens grip on Strait of Hormuz, expert says Read more: Iran conflict creating ‘largest oil supply disruption in history’, says IEA

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband arrives in Downing Street to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting in London. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

However, the AA warned that consumers “will be stung” with inevitable rising costs because of a global hike in prices, and called on Ms Reeves to delay a planned increase in fuel duty. The Chancellor has faced opposition pressure to abandon her decision to gradually raise the levy, starting with a 1p increase from September this year. Edmund King, president of the motoring organisation, said: “As the conflict in the Middle East continues, the global increase in oil prices will hurt inflation, particularly with the diesel price hikes. “As most goods and services are delivered by diesel vehicles, this will lead to price rises which the consumer will be stung with. “We strongly encourage the Chancellor to delay the staggered reintroduction of the 5p fuel duty discount in order to offer some breathing space for hard-pressed households.” Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has since said the Government will keep the situation “under review” in light of the Middle East conflict.

Photo taken on March 11, 2026 and released by the Royal Thai Navy shows smoke rising from the Thai bulk carrier 'Mayuree Naree' near the Strait of Hormuz after an attack. Picture: Handout / ROYAL THAI NAVY / AFP via Getty Images