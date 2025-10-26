Rachel Reeves is leading a UK delegation to Saudi Arabia as she searches for economic growth with less than a month to go before a potentially difficult Budget.

The Chancellor will use the visit to Riyadh to try to make progress on a trade deal with the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC).

Ms Reeves, the first chancellor to visit the Gulf in six years, will attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII) and meet senior Saudi royals, US administration figures and global business chiefs.

A series of announcements on investment between the UK and Saudi Arabia are expected over the coming days.

The Chancellor said: “Our number one priority is growth, so I am taking Britain’s offer of stability, regulatory agility and world-class expertise directly to one of the world’s most important trade and investment hubs, making that case in our national interest.

