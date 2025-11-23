Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride has said he believes Rachel Reeves should "consider her position" if she freezes income tax thresholds in the Budget.

Speaking to Lewis Goodall on Sunday, the MP for Central Devon said that freezing income tax thresholds would be a violation of her manifesto promises.

"We're talking specifically here about the Rachel Reeves situation, which is one of a breach of the manifesto commitment if that is what she does. And it does seem highly likely," he said.

"And I think under those circumstances not only should she apologise, I think she should consider her position actually, because she will have been in a position where she has clearly breached her manifesto commitments not to increase taxes on working people."

The freeze is reportedly being considered by the chancellor as she seeks to plug an estimated £30 billion black hole in the public finances.

Mr Stride was also dismissive of the chancellor's recent claims that she was tired of being "mansplained" to - a colloquial term for men explaining something to a woman in a condescending or patronising way.

"That is just smoke, mirrors and chaff to distract from the fact that the economy is in a terrible state," said Mr Stride.

"Look, all of these issues are nothing to do with gender. They're to do with economic mismanagement and whether Rachel's a man or a woman doesn't make any difference".

