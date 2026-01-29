Rachel Reeves insists student loans are 'fair' - but LBC callers disagree
The Chancellor has told LBC the student loan system is "fair" - but LBC callers Elliott and Kieran beg to disagree.
Updated: 1h ago
5.8 million people who took out a student loan between 2012 and July 2023 are on a Plan 2 repayment plan, which sees interest at RPI inflation - plus up to three per centage points depending on earnings.
00:00 | Caller Elliott is a registered nurse... he owes over £100,000.
04:30 | Caller Kieran is a lawyer. He reckons he'll pay £250,000 back of his £27,000 loan over his lifetime.