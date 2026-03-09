Rachel Reeves has told MPs the conflict with Iran is “likely to put upward pressure on inflation” after the price of oil surged.

The Chancellor also told the Commons she stands ready “to support a co-ordinated release” of international oil reserves to ease the economic shock of the crisis.

Oil prices have soared above 100 dollars a barrel for the first time since 2022 in response to the crisis.London’s FTSE 100 Index fell nearly 2% soon after opening as the Middle East conflict caused an acute supply crunch.

“I am clear eyed about my response to the current situation. My economic approach will both be responsive to a changing world and responsible in the national interest,“ Ms Reeves told the Commons on Monday.

She added: "The economic impact of the situation in the Middle East will depend, of course, on its severity and its duration. The movements that we have already seen are likely to put upward pressure on inflation in the coming months.”

However, the Chancellor wanted to ensure the country that "the fundamentals of Britain’s economy are strong."

