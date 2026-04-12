The Chancellor said that although the scale of the costs were not known, the Government is committed to providing support to those who need it.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has warned the Iran war will add pressure to the cost of living. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has warned “the war in Iran will come at a cost to British families and businesses”.

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Ms Reeves said that although the scale of the costs were not known, the Government is committed to providing support to those who need it. Britain will host further talks on reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane with a coalition of countries next week. The meeting will continue the Government’s efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the strait, which provides shipping routes for oil and gas. It comes after the Prime Minister spoke to Donald Trump about the need for a “practical plan” to get ships going through the area amid suggestions Iran wants to charge vessels for passage. US vice president JD Vance was in Pakistan for peace talks with Iran, although a 21-hour session ended without a deal being reached in the early hours of Sunday morning. Read more: Reeves to work with supermarket bosses amid fears over food inflation Read more: JD Vance admits 'bad news' after 21-hour Iran talks in Pakistan end with no deal - as fragile ceasefire hangs in the balance

Energy bills could rise due to the Iran war. Picture: Getty